Intel CEO: Why he isn’t scared of Nvidia or Qualcomm PC chips

call on Thursday, Gelsinger told analysts that the threat of either company taking away market share from Intel in the PC CPU (central processing unit) market isn’t something he’s worried about.

“We take all competition seriously…but think history is our guide here. We don't see these as potentially being all that significant overall,” Gelsinger said. “Our momentum is strong. We have a strong roadmap for Meteor Lake launching…Dec. 14.”

Meteor Lake is Intel’s next-generation chip and marks a major departure from its past designs. The new chips are made up of individual pieces called chiplets that make up the CPU, GPU (graphics processing unit), and other components of a traditional chip to come together to form a whole product. headtopics.com

On Monday, Reuters reported that Nvidia is in the midst of developing its own Arm-based CPUs meant for use in Windows-based PCs to rival Intel and AMD’s existing offerings. Nvidia already develops its Grace Arm-based CPU for data centers, so it’s not the company’s first time getting into the game.

Qualcomm, meanwhile, unveiled its latest CPU for Windows PCs during an event held in Hawaii this week dubbed the Snapdragon X Elite. According to the company, the X Elite will be able to power AI-based tasks and have enough performanceto tangle with Intel’s PC chips and Apple’s custom chips. Qualcomm has produced its own PC chips in the past, though ran into compatibility issues when trying to run some Windows apps. headtopics.com

That should give Intel a nice boost going into the next year. But, depending on how Qualcomm's chips turn out and if Nvidia's are available by then, could be a boon for its rivals, as well.

