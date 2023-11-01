Integrity commissioner report slams Agarwal's conduct

The report also charges that Agarwal improperly used her status as a city councillor to seek a city bylaw and police response to the dispute, calling that “an egregious abuse of authority.”Council will receive the report on Monday, but is not bound to follow the integrity commissioner’s recommendations. Council’s options range from declining to impose a penalty, to the maximum pay suspension of 90 days.
Agarwal operates her real estate business out of a structure on that property, which she developed as a townhouse complex and previously provided property management services. The owners were moving soil over their backyard fence into a trailer they had temporarily parked over a portion of the sidewalk along Beverly Street, using a conveyer belt-like device.
After the property owners told Agarwal they had secured condo board permission and were recording her behaviour, which they considered harassment, the councillor was captured in a video “yelling at the owner, threatening the owner with the police, and making a rude gesture (the middle finger).”“When the owners were confronted with an irate, strident and overbearing Councillor Agarwal, yelling and gesticulating obscenities, they were not surprised,” it reads.
Agarwal declined an interview with TBnewswatch, saying she is working with legal counsel to respond to the report, which she called “incomplete.”“My interaction was due to seeing a disabled woman being forced off the sidewalk and then she was walking downhill on Beverly Street to oncoming traffic,” she wrote. “I that a vehicle and trailer had completely blocked her ability to pass. There was a hydrant, tree and culvert on the grass area so she was not able to go by.
