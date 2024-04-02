Institutional Crypto Products Record $862 Million in Net Inflows

According to James Butterfill, Head of Research at crypto asset management firm CoinShares, institutional crypto products recorded $862 million in net inflows, bringing year-to-date inflows to $13.13 billion.

This is a significant increase compared to the total inflows recorded in 2021. Total assets under management (AuM) reached $98 billion, marking an 11% increase from the previous week. Bitcoin-linked funds received the highest inflows of $865 million.

