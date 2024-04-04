Inside the Secret World of Incels: A Documentary on the Dark Reality

A new documentary delves into the secret world of incels and shows how people can spiral outside of reality. Filmmaker Benjamin Zand spent several months in incel chat rooms , where violent content and brutal misogyny are normalized.

Incels, or 'involuntary celibates,' are a community of mostly heterosexual men who cannot find romantic partners. In these chat rooms, the men laughed at videos of women being murdered, and egged each other on to commit acts of violence.

