Inside Story: Pierre Poilievre discusses carbon tax, hydro power development

Read more:

NTVNewsNL »

The best way to break Pierre Poilievre’s media-baiting strategy: ask actual questionsAs a viral video of the Conservative Leader rebuking a reporter in an apple orchard shows, leading questions by the media lead nowhere good Read more ⮕

– Large crowd attends Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rally in Windsor, N.S.Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

– Large crowd attends Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rally in Windsor, N.S.Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Poilievre says Trudeau's carbon tax pause is a 'scam' to win re-electionConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds a press conference regarding his “Axe the Tax” message from the roof a parking garage in St. John’s on Friday, Oct.27, 2023. Read more ⮕

Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. Read more ⮕

Politics Briefing: Poilievre says Trudeau’s rollback of carbon policy was ‘panicked’ political moveEast Coast premiers welcome measures to increase rural rebate, exempt home heating oil Read more ⮕