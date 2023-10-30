Inside a B.C. loft that boasts a jaw-dropping rare plant collection

Posted: Oct 26, 2023 3:13 PM EDT | Last Updated: October 26Houseplanted is a bi-weekly series where folks with extraordinary houseplant collections invite us inside their homes for a tour of their verdant spaces and to share tips and inspiration for keeping nature alive inside., is a California transplant living in New Westminster, B.C. with her many, many plants.

I've acquired quite a few new plants lately, all at the same time, but I would say a significant new addition would have to be my variegated Philodendron billietiae. I've had this plant on my wishlist for years, but it's always been out of my budget so it's not something I've been actively trying to purchase. A good friend of mine recently chopped her plant and sent a piece to me, and I could've combusted from excitement.

My all-time favourite has to be my Philodendron tortum. I'm sure my subscribers on YouTube are probably so sick of me being like "Tortum this! Tortum that!" But they are seriously so magical and incredibly unique. If I could only pick one plant to keep for all time, it would definitely be that one.Explain your overall relationship to your plant collection.

I think to an outsider, the relationship I have with my plants might seem a bit "unhealthy" or "excessive", but I think the really cool part about this hobby is the challenge of keeping so many living things alive and healthy in an environment that is completely unnatural to them. I invest a minimum of 12 hours a week to plant care, and for me I have no problem with that at all. I'm grateful for the time I'm able to spend with them and really love on them.

Where do you see your plant collection heading in the future? Are there any specific goals or aspirations you have for it? To be honest, I hope that in the future my collection is smaller, but with larger, more mature plants. In the last year, I've really come to understand how much I can actually handle in terms of plant care, and quantity has everything to do with it. If I could narrow down my collection to even half of what it is now, but have plants that are big and lush that I've nurtured over the years, that would be my ideal.