Innocent bystander injured in Calgary shooting: police

Paramedics then transported the adult victim, whose age and gender haven't been released, to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Acting Insp. Lon Brewster says the victim isn’t believed to be the target of the shooting, and was "just in the wrong place at the wrong time."A social media post issued by Calgary police at the time asked residents to avoid the area, but said there was no risk to the public.

We are on scene of an incident in the Pineridge area. There is no risk to the public & we are asking people to avoid the area of Pinemill Way N.E. as we investigate. A vehicle matching the description given by witnesses was found abandoned a short time later in the same community. headtopics.com

"We are questioning several witnesses," Brewster said Friday. "Obviously, in a community at this time of day, there are lots of people who are home. So we've talked to several of those individuals.""We've put a lot of investigative resources into it, and over the course of the coming days and weeks, I can assure you, they are not going to rest until they exhaust every investigative avenue.

The incident prompted two area school to initiate lockdowns, but police say it's not believed that students were in danger.

