Inmates in New York Sue Over Prison Lockdown During Solar Eclipse

Inmates in New York are suing the state corrections department over the decision to lock down prisons during next Monday’s solar eclipse. The suit argues that the lockdown violates inmates’ constitutional rights to practice their faiths.

The plaintiffs include individuals with varying religious backgrounds.





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA

