ING Plans €2.5 Billion Buyback After Interest Rates Buoy Profits

YAHOOFINANCECA: Bud parent AB InBev posts mixed Q3 results, announces a $1 billion buyback programThe beer giant is still suffering from the Bud Light boycott in the US, but a buyback could be a perk for its shareholders.

YAHOOFINANCECA: AB InBev Announces $1 Billion Buyback ProgramShares of AB InBev are up 5% after the company announced a $1 billion buyback program. The company is also trying to deleverage by offering to purchase up to $3 billion worth of bonds. Despite a decline in US revenue, CEO Michel Doukeris is optimistic about the return of Bud Light drinkers.

YAHOOFINANCECA: AM Green Plans to Raise $1 Billion for Green Hydrogen and Ammonia ProductionAM Green, a hydrogen and ammonia producer, is seeking to raise $1 billion to expand its business in producing green hydrogen and other chemical compounds. The company aims to build a million tonnes a year of green methanol capacity and produce 5 million tons of green ammonia a year. Discussions are ongoing and details of the fundraising could change.

GLOBEBUSINESS: Hedge Fund Industry Sees $80 Billion Outflows Despite $119 Billion ProfitsThe hedge fund industry experienced significant outflows of $80 billion for the year, despite earning net profits of about $119 billion. Multi-strategy hedge funds performed the best, with a positive return of 5.9% so far this year. Rising bond yields may have tempted investors away from hedge funds. The industry is expected to see future growth from private wealth, offsetting negative growth from institutional investors.

GLOBEBUSINESS: Canada Goose cuts annual sales forecast on rocky China recoveryCanada Goose expects fiscal 2024 revenue of between $1.20-billion and $1.40-billion, compared to its previous forecast of $1.40-billion to $1.50-billion

BNNBLOOMBERG: Daiwa Announces Share Buyback as Profit Climbs on Retail BusinessDaiwa Securities Group Inc.’s profit jumped last quarter as all the main businesses fired for Japan’s second biggest brokerage.

