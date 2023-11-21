Inflation Rate in Canada Slows Down, Personal Bankruptcies on the Rise

Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September. With inflation, rising interest rates, and higher costs for gas, groceries and housing, many Canadians are feeling the financial pinch and now personal bankruptcies are on the rise.





Canada’s jobless rate rises to 5.7%, fuelling bets Bank of Canada rate hikes are doneOTTAWA — Canada’s unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month as job opportunities became less plentiful in an economy weighed down by high interest rates.

Lethbridge unemployment rate declined: Statistics CanadaStatistics Canada shows around 2,900 people found work in the Lethbridge census metropolitan area in October 2023.

More Women Than Men Have Died from COVID-19 in Canada, Statistics Canada Report ShowsA new report from Statistics Canada reveals that more women than men have died from COVID-19 in Canada. The report states that women accounted for 54% of COVID-19 deaths in the country, despite making up a slightly smaller proportion of the population. The report also highlights the impact on non-immigrants aged 85 and older, suggesting that the high concentration of deaths in long-term care homes may be a contributing factor. This finding explains why Canada initially diverged from global trends, where more men were dying from the virus. The report emphasizes that over 80% of the earliest COVID-19 deaths in Canada occurred in long-term care homes, significantly higher than the average in other OECD countries. Additionally, individuals aged 85 and older accounted for more than half of COVID-19 deaths in Canada.

Brazil Inflation Rate Ticks Up Again Before Rate-Decision Meeting(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s annual inflation rate ticked up roughly in line with forecasts as investors expect the central bank will keep its current pace of borrowing-cost cuts at next week’s policy meeting.

Canada's Annual Inflation Rate Falls to 3.1% in OctoberCanada's annual inflation rate dropped to 3.1% in October, matching expectations and driven by lower gasoline prices. This could lead to speculation of the Bank of Canada lowering its key policy rate.

Bank of Canada holds interest rate as economy weakens, inflation coolsThe Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.0 per cent on Wednesday, amid signs of cooling in the economy and easing in inflation. 'We don't want to cool the economy more than necessary, but we don't want Canadians to have to continue to live with an elevated inflation, either.

