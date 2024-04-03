Inflation in Europe Falls More Than Expected in March

The inflation rate in Europe fell more than expected in March to 2.4%, as grocery prices eased and overall price rises decreased in Germany and France. This brings the European Central Bank closer to its inflation goal of 2%.

However, analysts believe that the decline would not be enough to prompt an interest rate cut by the ECB. Food inflation dropped to 2.7% and energy prices decreased by 1.8%.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bank of England is expected to signal interest rate cuts could happen soon after inflation fallsLONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is widely expected to indicate Thursday that interest rates could be cut in the coming months following news that inflation...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

UK inflation falls by more than expected in February, triggering talk of lower interest ratesLONDON (AP) — Price rises in the U.K. eased by more than anticipated in February, official figures showed Wednesday, raising expectations that the Bank of...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

OPEC oil output falls in March, led by IraqOPEC oil output fell last month, a Reuters survey found on Monday, reflecting lower exports from Iraq and Nigeria against a backdrop of ongoing voluntary...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

OPEC oil output falls in March, led by IraqExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

US business activity stable in March; inflation picks upExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »