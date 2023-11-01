Infant Deaths In The U.S. Are On The Rise For The First Time In Decades

Significant increases were seen across four states: Georgia, Iowa, Missouri and Texas. Though the report didn’t explore causes behind the mortality uptick, it’s worth noting that in 2021, Texas banned abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy, stopping patients from terminating non-viable fetuses.

While Black infant deaths remain the highest across racial demographics, totaling 10.86 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2022, the statistically significant increase in infant mortality last year was seen in white and Native American babies. Those figures jumped from 4.36 deaths per 1,000 live births to 4.52 deaths year over year in white infants, and from 7.46 deaths per 1,000 live births to 9.06 for Native Americans.Despite making strides on infant health up until last year, the U.S.

