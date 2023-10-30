Industry Perspectives Op-Ed: 3 infrastructure updates to watch for in the Ontario government’s Fall Economic Statement - constructconnect.com

Ontario’s Fall Economic Statement is right around the corner, with industry and public policy experts eagerly waiting for next steps in the government’s agenda to resolve longstanding challenges.

Here are the top three progress updates RCCAO members are watching out for in this year’s Fall Economic Statement:The recent Supreme Court ruling that the federal government’s duplicative Impact Assessment Act was unconstitutional paves the way for Ontario’s building ambitions.Highway 413 is not quite as advanced and updates on completing the land acquisition process and commencing the next phase of engineering work for the highway are two updates to watch for.

With the population of the Greater Golden Horseshoe expected to reach 15 million by 2051, it is crucial to build new transportation infrastructure capacity now, for the future prosperity and quality of life for Ontario’s residents and businesses. headtopics.com

Improving Ontario One Call and bringing the province’s utility locates provider in line with service standards in other jurisdictions will be key. Persistent locates delays increase costs and slow down construction on projects large and small. Addressing these serious gaps and providing consistency and predictability to the locates delivery process through ongoing legislative and regulatory channels will be crucial. We need to see the needed fixes implemented in advance of 2024 as planning and paperwork for next year’s “construction season” begins now.

