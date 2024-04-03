Indonesia's President-Elect Seeks Deeper Cooperation with Japan and China

Indonesia's president-elect Prabowo Subianto expressed his desire for deeper security and economic cooperation with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a meeting in Tokyo. This comes just two days after Prabowo expressed his wish for close ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Prabowo, who previously stated Indonesia's commitment to a policy of non-alignment, visited Japan after his trip to China.

Both Japan and China are vying for influence in the Southeast Asian nations surrounding the contested South China Sea

