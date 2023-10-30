Indonesia's GoTo reports significant drop in Q3 underlying losses

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsJAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's biggest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia reported 900 billion rupiah ($56.66 million) in underlying losses for the third quarter, a significant drop from last year's 3.7 trillion rupiah, the company said on Monday.

GoTo, which offers ride-hailing, e-commerce, and financial services, said its net losses for the period were at 2.4 trillion rupiah, a drop from last year's 6.7 trillion rupiah.

