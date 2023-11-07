Indigo Reports $22.4 Million Loss in Second Quarter

Toronto-based bookstore chain Indigo reported a net loss of $22.4 million in its second fiscal quarter, as consumer demand continues to decline. The company has been struggling with the effects of inflation and high interest rates, which have led to reduced spending on non-essential items. Indigo has been undergoing a major transformation process and has experienced significant turnover in its board and executive ranks.

In an effort to improve profitability, the company is cutting costs and re-evaluating its operations

