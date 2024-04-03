Indigo Books & Music to go private after sweetened offer

Indigo Books & Music Inc. has agreed to be taken private after agreeing to a sweetened offer from a holding company connected to its largest shareholder. The retailer says its agreement will see Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments L.P. pay $2.50 per share in cash for the stake in Indigo they do not already own. The Trilogy companies, owned by Gerald Schwartz, the spouse of Indigo chief executive Heather Reisman, offered Indigo $2.25 per share in cash in February.

Indigo did not say what caused Trilogy to boost its offer but noted the new price reflects a 69 per cent premium on the share price of $1.48 that Indigo had when Trilogy first made its bid. Shares in the retailer, which announced the agreement after the close of trading, ended Tuesday down five cents at $2.01 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Indigo says an independent committee of its board of directors recently unanimously recommended the company accept Trilogy's latest offe

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVNews / 🏆 1. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Glitter & Doom' Uses Indigo Girls' Music To Tell A Powerful Love StoryCurtis M. Wong is a Senior Culture Reporter at HuffPost. He has written for Billboard, The Prague Post, Passport Magazine, The Hartford Courant, Business Insurance Weekly, Abu Dhabi's The National and Ohio's Akron Jewish News, among other publications.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Indigo agrees to go private after sale to holding companyTORONTO — Indigo Books & Music Inc. has agreed to be taken private after agreeing to a sweetened offer from a holding company connected to its largest...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

3 romantasy novels that 'get it right' with the perfect blend of romance and fantasyCBC Books Associate Producer and Booktoker Bridger Raymundo recommends three romantasy books to The Next Chapter.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

Drug company Apotex signs deal to buy Montreal-based Searchlight PharmaDrug company Apotex Inc. has signed a deal to buy Searchlight Pharma Inc.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Blackstone Sells $1 Billion of California Warehouses to RexfordBlackstone Inc. sold 48 warehouses in Southern California to Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. for $1 billion.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Indigo agrees to go private after sale to holding companyTORONTO — Indigo Books & Music Inc. has agreed to be taken private after agreeing to a sweetened offer from a holding company connected to its largest shareholder. The retailer says its agreement will see Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »