Indigenous title claim dispute in New Brunswick heads to court

Both sides battling over a big Indigenous title claim in New Brunswick blame the other for refusing to settle the case outside of court, a dispute that will likely create millions of dollars in legal costs. During a break in proceedings last week, Madawaska Chief Patricia Bernard said the Wolastoqey Nation has always been willing to negotiate with the provincial government over its Aboriginal title claim.

"We don't want to litigate but we have no choice," said Bernard, whose First Nation in northwestern New Brunswick is one of six communities along the St. John River, or Wolastoq, that launched the claim in 2020 for more than half of the province's territory.It's up to the N.B. government to avoid 'total chaos': Wolastoqey lawyerThe Liberal and Green opposition parties have criticized the Higgs government for not engaging in settlement talk

