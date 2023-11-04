Indigenous People Overrepresented in Federal Corrections System, Urgent Transformation Needed

Indigenous people are overrepresented in the federal corrections system, according to a recent watchdog report. The report notes that Correctional Services Canada continues to fail to address the over-incarceration of Indigenous people in federal prisons. Indigenous women also now account for half of the total female federal inmate population. The BC Assembly of First Nations is calling for a desperate and urgent transformation of the justice system.

B.C. Indigenous leaders tell Premier Eby at summit that more doors must open
VANCOUVER — The British Columbia government must do more to open the doors of power to Indigenous people and initiatives in the province, Premier David Eby was told Thursday. B.C.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

