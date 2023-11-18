Indigenous children off reserve 'forgotten' by Canadian government, says lead plaintiff

Thousands of Indigenous children who live off reserve have been “forgotten” by the federal government when it comes to acknowledging harms caused by the child-welfare system, the lead representative plaintiff of a class-action lawsuit says.

Cheyenne Stonechild, a Cree woman who was taken from her mother at the age of eight and spent her childhood in at least 15 different group homes in the Greater Vancouver Area, said there is an opportunity to remember “these children are there and to meaningfully acknowledge them.” Ms. Stonechild said her own entry into the child-welfare system happened quickly and that the experience was traumatic. Ms. Stonechild, 28, is not alone. She is now the main plaintiff for a lawsuit filed against the federal government on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children and families who were subjected to what is referred to as the “Millennium Scoop.” Ms. Stonechild alleges that as a result of her being taken into the child-welfare system, she suffered mentally and emotionally as a result of a loss of her culture and identity





