Indigenous Cast and Crew Create All-Indigenous Horror Web Series

In the new CBC Gem web series, featuring an all-Indigenous cast and crew, tainted bannock leads to hallucinogenic terror. It was a long time coming for Mitchell Saddleback, the co-writer and co-star of the new web series. When Damien Eagle Bear — co-writer and producer — first came to him with the idea of an all-Indigenous horror series back in 2018, it seemed like a natural partnership

. Both men are First Nations — Saddleback is from the Samson Cree Nation, Eagle Bear is Kainai from the Blackfoot Confederacy — they both work in Vancouver's film and television industry, and they both grew up loving horror movies. "He came to me with the basic idea and we just started rolling with it and created these characters and this whole backstory," he says. "Once we found out the relationships between all these characters, we kind of treated them like chess pieces, you know — they all have their own way to move." The series takes place in the small First Nations community of Bent Creek. Saddleback says the elevator pitch is "meeting to decide what to do with the old residential school, and during the community meeting, the bannock gets tainted." Saddleback says that it makes sense that Indigenous writers are drawn to the genre. "We have very similar tastes," he says. "We like a lot of zombie movies, a lot of George Romero.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAIL: Indigenous initiatives amplify opportunities for jobs in technologyHaving Indigenous people contribute to building technologies is an important aspect of digital sovereignty

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

CBCOTTAWA: 'A national travesty:' Prison watchdog urges reform to tackle Indigenous over-incarcerationCorrectional Investigator of Canada Ivan Zinger listens during a news conference to discuss the 2021-22 annual report, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

Source: CBCOttawa | Read more »

YAHOOFINANCECA: Cedar Fair and Six Flags will merge to create a playtime powerhouse in North AmericaCedar Fair and Six Flags are merging, creating an expansive amusement park operator with operations spread across 17 U.S. states and three countries. The...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

CBC: B.C. man in wheelchair dropped, injured by Air Canada crew in VancouverRyan Lachance, who lives with quad-spastic cerebral palsy, is pictured in his care aid Emma Proulx at his apartment in White Rock, British Columbia on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Source: CBC | Read more »

PGCITIZEN: B.C. Indigenous summit addresses the elephant in the backroomVANCOUVER — British Columbia Premier David Eby says Indigenous leaders 'raise an important point' about bureaucrats standing between First Nations and political leaders on the path to reform.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

TIMESCOLONIST: B.C. Indigenous summit addresses the elephant in the backroomVANCOUVER — British Columbia Premier David Eby says Indigenous leaders 'raise an important point' about bureaucrats standing between First Nations and political leaders on the path to reform.

Source: timescolonist | Read more »