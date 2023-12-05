Indigenous Boy's Death Raises Concerns about Child Services

Three Port Alberni women express their disappointment and disillusionment with the prioritization of returning Indigenous children to their communities, following the tragic death of a six-year-old boy. The boy, Dontay Patrick Lucas, was returned to the care of his mother by USMA Nuu-chah-nulth family and child services, only to be subjected to abuse and ultimately killed by his mother and stepfather. The couple pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will be sentenced in May.

The former foster mother of Dontay calls for accountability from the Ministry of Child and Family Development and Indigenous child services





