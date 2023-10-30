Indian school for wrestling helps women chase life and glory

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsSISAI, India (Reuters) - Driven by dreams of winning medals for their country, two dozen girls and young women train to become wrestlers in a cluster of white one-storey buildings set on a dusty track winding through farmland on the edge a north Indian village.

Whether or not they become champions, the girls from humble families receive rare lessons in female empowerment during their training at the residential centre Sharma set up in 2009, along with her husband, Sanjay Sihag, a sports teacher.

"When I opened the academy and we started getting medals, it felt nice to know that the same girls who used to graze cows and buffaloes were now being favoured by the men in the family," said Sharma. "Hostel is like family. We work, play and also study together," said 16-year-old Swati Berwal, preparing for a training session."We also fight with each other just like families do, but we get support from each other.”The girls, some of whom come from neighbouring states, sleep in two rooms, sharing beds and mattresses but often cram into the one with air-conditioning. They wake at 4 a.m. every day except Sunday and cook meals together. headtopics.com

Some women earn prize money, but competing at state level can also bring them government jobs, and Sharma takes pride in seeing former students carving out careers, buying cars and moving ahead.But a new generation of women was inspired by the triumph of Geeta Phogat, who became the first female Indian wrestler to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi in 2010.

Kaliraman remembers yearning to be among the girls she watched exercising in the schoolyard on her way to work in the fields each day. And she recalls the thrill of her first glimpse of an aeroplane when she competed overseas. headtopics.com

Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis rises to 43Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Twelve dead after plane crashes in Brazil's Acre stateExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova ScotiansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis rises to 43Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Israel summons Russian ambassador to protest at Moscow's hosting of HamasExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Ukraine eyes global peace summit this year, says deputy foreign ministerExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕