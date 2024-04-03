India Small-Caps Set to Erase Losses Sparked by Froth Warnings

India small-caps are expected to recover from losses caused by froth warnings. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ethiopia will continue aid talks in Washington later this month. Chipmaker Cerebras Systems has chosen Citigroup for its IPO. The White House rejects tying Ukraine aid to reversing natural gas policy. The top Asia ECM underwriter predicts more activity in Taiwan and Korea. Fed's Daly believes three rate cuts is a reasonable baseline for 2024.
The scion of Singapore's richest banking dynasty buys a mansion for $29 million. ConvergeOne reaches a restructuring deal and nears bankruptcy filing. A survey finds that nearly half of Canadians feel 'stuck at work'. It's time to shift parked RRSP contributions into drive. Food waste is out as grocery prices rise and budgets tighten. Dale Jackson discusses 4 tax tools that can keep more money invested. Financial commentator suggests tapping into home equity for retirement income. A study finds that emojis with service transactions can increase tipping by up to 30%. Tips on how to avoid paying the pink tax on clothes, toys, and more
