India’s Top Adviser Sees RBI Holding Fire If Fed Hikes Again

KITCONEWSNOW: Gold prices sees little reaction to U.S. JOLTS data that points to stable labor market(Kitco News) - Stability within the U.S. labor market is providing little direction for gold as prices test resistance at $2,000 an ounce.

GLOBEBUSINESS: Hedge Fund Industry Sees $80 Billion Outflows Despite $119 Billion ProfitsThe hedge fund industry experienced significant outflows of $80 billion for the year, despite earning net profits of about $119 billion. Multi-strategy hedge funds performed the best, with a positive return of 5.9% so far this year. Rising bond yields may have tempted investors away from hedge funds. The industry is expected to see future growth from private wealth, offsetting negative growth from institutional investors.

SOOTODAY: 'Makes me sad': New Quebec poll sees Premier Legault losing ground to Parti QuébécoisQuebec Premier François Legault says he takes full responsibility for his party's sagging poll numbers. He told reporters that a new Leger poll published today, conducted for the Journal de Montréal and Journal de Québec, makes him 'sad.

