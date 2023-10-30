India's Pace Spearheads Lead Team to Victory Against England

India's pace spearheads snared seven wickets between them to propel India to a 100-run win Sunday, bowling England out for 129 in 34.5 overs.

Shami and Bumrah shared an initial five wickets in a fiery exhibition of pace and seam movement in a six-over spell in the first powerplay and skittle the English top-order. “It was important to create a partnership with Rahul after our start in the first 10 overs. I still felt we were 20-30 runs short at the halfway stage … but I will take this win any day,” Sharma said.Bumrah bowled Dawid Malan in the fifth over for 16. The very next ball, Joe Root was out lbw for a golden duck – plumb in front, shuffling across the stumps. His DRS appeal was unsuccessful.

Stokes went for a slog and was bowled in the eighth over for a 10-ball duck. Jonny Bairstow was out to the very first ball of Shami's next over as England slumped to 39-4 in the 10th, having lost four wickets for nine runs across 26 balls. headtopics.com

Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone added 29 runs for the sixth wicket – the second-highest partnership of England’s innings. But the pressure never eased. “At the halfway stage, chasing 230 and seeing how wet it got (dew), we fancied ourselves … (but) same old story,” Buttler said. “There wasn’t scoreboard pressure. We needed to overcome the initial phase (against the new ball) and needed to build partnerships.India's top order batters had struggled early, too, but dug in by slowing the tempo.

Woakes sent back Shreyas Iyer (4), out caught pulling a short ball, to make the total 40-3 in 11.5 overs.The usually hard-hitting Sharma played an innings of great control. He did survive an lbw shout early on, but the ball was gliding past leg stump on DRS review. headtopics.com

