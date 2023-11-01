Increased safer supply fastest way to reduce toxic drug deaths: B.C. expert panel

“With the passing of each day, week, month and year, we risk becoming numb to the scale of this emergency as the current devastation becomes the norm,” panel chair Michael Egilson said in a press conference.

Expansion of those programs would place additional burden on B.C.’s strained health-care system, the group notes, recommending instead that the system be reviewed and enhanced to ensure “maximum effectiveness,” while non-medical options are created and implemented.

“Our government is very focused right now on scaling up access to treatment and recovery spaces for people, working on ensuring we have the harm reduction mechanisms in place that we need, working with our health system to ensure that mental health and substance use is really, truly part of our health care system, part of primary care,” she said in an interview.“Any model that looks at withdrawing medical oversight from that process is not a direction that we’re moving in.

Last year alone, paramedics in B.C. attended more than 33,000 drug poisonings — an average of 92 per day. Since then, multiple municipalities have mulled or passed legislation to restrict public drug-use, citing health and safety concerns, increased crime, litter, and more. Responding to those concerns, last month the provincial government tabled legislation that if passed, would ban drug use at beaches, sports fields and parks, as well as within six metres of a bus stop or the entrance to a business or residence.

