Increase in Familiarity with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre

This summer, we partnered with the Toronto Star to explore how Canadians feel about Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. In July, we conducted a benchmark survey that looked at what Canadians felt they knew about Mr. Poilievre, how they felt about him, and how they would described. Our intent was to re-ask the same questions months later to understand how the Conservative Party’s efforts to introduce and re-introduce its leader impacted public familiarity and impressions of him.
In essence, we designed a pre- and post- study design, something we do often with clients who are planning to go in market to shift public opinion. The results of this post-survey are based on a national representative survey of 2,000 Canadian adults conducted from November 9 to 12, 2023.There has been a significant increase in the number of Canadians who are familiar with Mr. Poilievre. Compared to July, there’s a 7-point increase in those who say they know him well, equivalent to about 2.1 million Canadian adult
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 28. / 58,52 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 28. / 58,52 Read more »
Source: NTVNewsNL - 🏆 28. / 58,52 Read more »
Source: natnewswatch - 🏆 28. / 58,52 Read more »
Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 28. / 58,52 Read more »
Source: CBCNews - 🏆 28. / 58,52 Read more »