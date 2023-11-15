Income Inequality Grows in Canada as Top Earners See Significant Rise

Statistics Canada reports that the top one per cent of tax filers in Canada saw their incomes rise by almost 10 per cent in 2021, while those in the bottom half experienced a decline in average income. The top earnings group saw a 9.4 per cent increase in income, excluding capital gains, reaching $579,000. Filers in the top 0.1 per cent saw their average income rise by 17.4 per cent to nearly $2.1 million, and those in the top 0.01 per cent experienced a 25.

7 per cent increase, bringing their earnings to about $7.7 million. Meanwhile, filers in the bottom half saw their average income decrease by $1,400 to $21,100 as government pandemic benefit programs ended. Statistics Canada also notes an increase in the representation of women in the top one per cent of income tax filers. Additionally, the research reveals that 12.2 per cent of tax filers received capital gains, with an average value of $37,600 in 2021

