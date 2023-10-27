In William Nylander’s defence, he has been the Maple Leafs’ best player so far this season

William Nylander, left, of the Toronto Maple Leafs shoots the puck as Wyatt Johnston of the Dallas Stars defends at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Oct. 26.It is about time for the William Nylander haters – and there are more than a few among Maple Leafs’ fans – begin to bellow that he needs to be traded. Smug. Lazy. Doesn’t play defence. Blah blah blah. It is bound to happen because it does every year even as his play gets better and better.

Nylander collected an assist in Thursday’s 4-1 victory at Dallas and now has five goals and six assists through seven games. Both he and John Tavares (four goals, seven assists) have recorded a point in every game this season and can extend their streaks in Nashville on Saturday.

While Auston Matthews has seven goals, it is easy to argue that Nylander has been the Maple Leafs’ best player early on in 2023-24. Nylander is quirky, yes. He is not the most talkative guy. And he does have beautiful hair. But the hate-on doesn’t make much sense at this point, other than from people who hopes he fails just because. headtopics.com

“He is unreal,” Rielly said. “He is one of the best players in the world and we are lucky to have him.” The game against the Predators is the last of a long trip that looked formidable at the outset. A win will be the Leafs’ fourth in a row after a loss in Sunrise against the Florida Panthers. Since then they knocked off Tampa Bay, Washington and Dallas.

