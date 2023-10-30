In the news today: Son of Canadian presumed hostage in Gaza fears military escalation

The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting, and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance of bringing his mother safely home.

Hamas fighters breached Israel's defences and stormed into nearby towns like Silver's, gunning down civilians and soldiers in a surprise attack that killed at least 1,400 people.Unifor says Canadian autoworkers have gone on strike at Stellantis operations in Canada after failing to reach a deal by Sunday's deadline.

Unifor has said it is trying to get Stellantis to agree to the same core economic terms the union has reached with Ford Motor Co. and General Motors, along with issues specific to the global automaker behind such brands as Fiat and Jeep.Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection. headtopics.com

The move follows a draft recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force earlier this year that said screenings in that country should start at 40 instead of 50, because evidence suggests that would have a moderate benefit in reducing deaths.Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and an updated COVID-19 vaccine starting today.

Jones says both shots are available for free at participating pharmacies, via primary care providers and through local public health units.Equifax Canada says young Canadians are more anxious about their personal debt and more likely to have missed a bill payment this year. headtopics.com

