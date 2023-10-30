In the Market-Treasury market braces for seismic SEC rule

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshorts(Reuters) - Treasury market participants expect U.S. regulators to soon finalize a major rule aimed at reining in debt-fueled bets by hedge funds and bolstering financial stability. They worry it could also reshape the industry and create new problems.

But crucial details are unclear, including whether the SEC would want the industry to shift to central clearing in one go or allow it to do so in phases, and how much time the industry would have to implement it, the sources said.

The rules would affect other market participants as well. How they are shaped could determine whether the few remaining independent brokers in the market survive. SIFMA, which has lobbied the SEC, expects the final rule next month, ahead of a Treasury market conference on Nov. 16. headtopics.com

There have been near misses, most recently in March 2020, when Treasury markets seized up at the height of the pandemic, forcing the Federal Reserve to step in to prop it up with emergency measures. Many experts now expect some of those to become permanent market features.

"It is going to improve financing and reduce the risks for turmoil in the U.S. Treasury market," said Yiming Ma, an associate professor at Columbia Business School."A lot of the worries in the market are, how do we get there? And in the process of getting there, are we going to lose something else?" headtopics.com

