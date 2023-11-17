In-Season Fruits and Vegetables for a Delicious Holiday Menu

While many associate summer with an abundant harvest of fruits and vegetables, plenty of delicious ingredients are best enjoyed in the early weeks of winter. Using in-season ingredients in your holiday meals is a great way to ensure your food has the richest flavours and is full of nutrients.

As a bonus, in-season produce is less expensive, so your expansive holiday menu won’t break the bank! Make your holiday menu healthy and delicious by using these six in-season fruits and vegetables in side dishes, desserts, and, of course, as the main course. Here are six of the best in-season fruits and vegetables to include on your holiday table this year. Brussels Sprouts Winter is a wonderful time to harvest brussels sprouts, so look for them in your local markets—in abundance! Low in carbohydrates but high in fibre, this vegetable has made a popular resurgence lately due to its nutty flavour and versatility. Fresh brussels sprouts taste far superior to their frozen counterparts, so take advantage and include them in your holiday meals

