Imperial Oil Ltd. expects its recently completed transition to self-driving trucks at its Kearl oilsands mine will help boost bitumen production from that site to all-time record levels in the coming years.

Imperial CEO Brad Corson said this means the company now has 81 fully autonomous haul trucks in service. “I’m very proud of what we have achieved to date with this program, and we continue to look at other potential opportunities to expand our autonomous project to other areas of our mining fleet.”Globally, the mining sector has been increasingly working to deploy technology advances in the areas of AI and remote technology in order to remove human operators from some of the most difficult and dangerous mining jobs.

“Head count reduction, or head count efficiencies, I’ll call it, is definitely one of the value drivers for autonomous — though it’s by no means the most significant,” said Simon Younger, Imperial’s senior vice-president for upstream.Younger said Imperial is already close to achieving the $1-per-barrel in cost savings the company had previously targeted from its autonomous program. headtopics.com

It also broke a new single month production record in September, with 322,000 barrels per day of output on average. “Thinks like autonomous haul, leveraging technology, are all integral components to achieving those higher volumes.”

