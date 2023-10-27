Imperial Oil's fleet of heavy-haul trucks at Kearl oilsands site now fully autonomous

The Calgary-headquartered Imperial, which is majority-owned by U.S. giant Exxon Mobil, said Friday that it has completed a multi-year effort to convert its entire fleet of heavy haul mining trucks at Kearl — which is located north of Fort McMurray, Alta. — to fully autonomous operation.

“We now operate the largest autonomous haul fleet in our industry, and one of the largest autonomous mining fleets in the world," Corson said on a conference call in which he discussed the company's third-quarter financial results.

Globally, the mining sector has been increasingly working to deploy technology advances in the areas of AI and remote technology in order to remove human operators from some of the most difficult and dangerous mining jobs. headtopics.com

"Head count reduction, or head count efficiencies, I'll call it, is definitely one of the value drivers for autonomous – though it’s by no means the most significant," said Simon Younger, Imperial's senior vice-president for upstream.Younger said Imperial is already close to achieving the $1-per-barrel in cost savings the company had previously targeted from its autonomous program.

It also broke a new single month production record in September, with 322,000 barrels per day of output on average. "Though we haven't put a specific timeline, we do see the potential to achieve 300,000 barrels per day," Corson said. headtopics.com

In addition to driverless trucks, Imperial is working to deploy other new technologies across its operations including big data analytics, virtual reality, robotics and automation, drones and more.

Read more:

SooToday »

Imperial Oil's fleet of heavy-haul trucks at Kearl oilsands site now fully autonomousImperial Oil Ltd. expects its recently completed transition to self-driving trucks at its Kearl oilsands mine will help boost bitumen production from that site to all-time record levels in the coming years. Read more ⮕

Imperial Oil earns $1.6 billion in third quarter of 2023CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. says it earned $1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2023, down from $2.0 billion in the prior year's quarter. The Calgary-based... Read more ⮕

Imperial Oil earns $1.6 billion in third quarter of 2023CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. says it earned $1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2023, down from $2.0 billion in the prior year's quarter. The Calgary-based oil company says its profit worked out to $2.76 per share, compared with $3. Read more ⮕

Imperial Oil earns $1.6 billion in third quarter of 2023Imperial Oil Ltd. says it earned $1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2023, down from $2.0 billion in the prior year's quarter. Read more ⮕

Imperial Oil reports drop in quarterly profits as company struggles to ramp up outputImperial Oil reported a net income of $1.60-billion, or $2.76 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, down from $2.03-billion, or $3.24 per share, a year earlier Read more ⮕

Imperial Oil reports fall in quarterly profitsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕