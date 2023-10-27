Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemes

The immigration department launched a task force in June to investigate a scheme that dates back to 2017, which saw immigration agents issue fake acceptance letters to get international students into Canada.

Of the 103 cases reviewed so far, roughly 40 per cent of students appeared to be in on the scheme, while the rest were victims of it. Miller says schools that accept international students will have to confirm every applicant’s letter of acceptance with the Immigration Department starting on Dec. 1.

The minister is also eyeing schools themselves, and plans to set up a system that benefits post-secondary learning institutions that have higher standards for services, supports and outcomes for international students in time for the next fall semester.

