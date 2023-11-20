IMF Managing Director Says CBDCs Have Potential to Replace Cash

(Kitco News) - Proponents of the use of cash have been validated in their concerns around central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as Kristalina Gerogieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), recently said that CBDCs have the potential to replace cash. “CBDCs can replace cash which is costly to distribute in island economies,” she said Wednesday at the Singapore FinTech Festival. “They can offer resilience in more advanced economies.

And they can improve financial inclusion where few hold bank accounts.” Gerogieva noted that 60 percent of countries are exploring them in some form today, and said, “The public sector should keep preparing to deploy CBDCs and related payment platforms in the future,” and recommended that “these platforms should be designed from the start to facilitate cross-border payments, including with CBDC





