Illuminate the Season lighting it up again for third year

This year's event is set to run from Nov. 16-19 at the Machine Shop.

The annual event includes festive décor with an attendees getting the opportunity to bid on and win trees, wreaths, and planters. Additionally, silent auction items donated by local businesses will also be available to be bid on.

The event will also include Santa’s Workshop where kids can make arts, and crafts, a free skate on the morning of Saturday and Sunday, and the return of the Cocoa 5K and Marshmallow Mile on Sunday morning!This year will also offer a chance to honour and memorialize those who are no longer with us by purchasing a personalized candle dedicated to those you have lost. In return, the Illuminate the Season With ARCH team will place an ornament on the Memorial Tree to honour that person. headtopics.com

