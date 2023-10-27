IIO has ‘reasonable grounds’ to believe 3 RCMP officers involved in Jared Lowndes death may have committed offences

After months of work, B.C.’s police watchdog says it has submitted its report to Crown Counsel outlining reasons and evidence why the prosecution service may want to consider criminal charges against three RCMP officers in the fatal police shooting of Jared Lowndes in 2021.

The Indigenous man was shot and killed by police in Campbell River while sitting in his car outside the Willow Point Tim Hortons on Highway 19A on July 8, 2021.

“This is the beginning of the fight that’s going to last a long time, this is the beginning of a fight where we are going to ask for changes to policies, we’re going to ask for changes to laws, because there are far too many Indigenous people being shot and killed, murdered by the RCMP and different police forces across Canada,” she said.Jared Lowndes mother speaks at a rally following the IIO report that found the Mounties who fatally shot her son could be criminally charged. Dec. 1, 2022. headtopics.com

IIO media communications liaison Simon Druter says the organization appreciates the public's patience as teams prepared a report for the BC Prosecution Service. "It was a lengthy and complex investigation and it required some time to put the disclosure package together," said Druter.

"We obviously regret the frustration that this delay, and any delay, can have for the family of the deceased, and the public, and the community and we're always trying to decrease the time it takes to complete reports," said Druter.

B.C.’s police watchdog adds that in order for any charges to be approved, the BC Prosecution Service must first believe that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction, based on the evidence submitted by the IIO – and that prosecution is in the public interest.

