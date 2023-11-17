IDF Expands Military Operations Against Hamas in Southern Gaza

After almost three weeks of fighting on the ground in northern Gaza, the IDF is expanding the military operations against Hamas to the south of the terrorist-held territory. Leaflets were dropped in areas east of the southern town of Khan Younis, warning civilians to evacuate the area.

The Israeli forces dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza, signaling a possible expansion of operations to areas where hundreds of thousands of people who heeded earlier evacuation orders are crowded into UN-run shelters and family homes. Broadening the offensive to the south threatens to worsen an already severe humanitarian crisis in the besieged territory

