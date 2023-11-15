IDF Carries Out Operation Against Hamas in Shifa Hospital

IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital, based on intelligence information and an operational necessity. The IDF is conducting a ground operation in Gaza to defeat Hamas and rescue our hostages. Israel is at war with Hamas, not with the civilians in Gaza.

The IDF forces include medical teams and Arabic speakers, who have undergone specified training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intent that no harm is caused to the civilians being used by Hamas as human shields

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CALGARYSUN: Stalemate at Gaza's Shifa Hospital in Israel's War Against Hamas Gaza 's Shifa Hospital has become the focus of a dayslong stalemate in Israel's war against the Hamas militant group. Israel claims the facility is used by Hamas for military purposes, but this is denied by Gaza health officials and Hamas . The hospital is running out of fuel and patients are dying. Shifa is the leading hospital in a collapsed healthcare system due to conflict, underfunding, and an Israeli-Egyptian blockade.

Source: calgarysun | Read more »

CP24: Israeli forces enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital in ground offensive against HamasThe Israeli military has entered Gaza 's Shifa Hospital as part of its ground offensive against Hamas . The army claims that Hamas conceals military operations in the facility. However, it has refrained from entering due to the presence of patients and medical personnel. The IDF has warned that Hamas ' use of the hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ContinuesThe conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues, with casualties surpassing 11,000. Israel has retaliated with daily air and land strikes, while Hamas militants stormed into Israel, resulting in an estimated 1,200 deaths and 240 hostages. The ongoing conflict has led to a dire situation at Gaza 's main hospital, where patients, including newborns, are dying due to a lack of fuel. Israel claims the hospital is being used as a headquarters for Hamas fighters, while Hamas denies this.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Israeli Forces Battle Hamas Outside Gaza Hospital, Trapping Patients InsideIsraeli forces encircle Shifa Hospital , claiming it is used by Hamas as a command base. Hospital staff and Hamas deny the claim. Patients and staff are trapped inside with dwindling supplies and no electricity.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

OTTAWACİTİZEN: Trudeau urges Israel to use 'maximum restraint' in Gaza conflictPrime Minister Justin Trudeau calls on Israel to protect civilian life in the war against Hamas in Gaza , as the situation at Al Shifa Hospital worsens.

Source: OttawaCitizen | Read more »

CBCNEWS: Israeli troops find weapons and "terror infrastructure" in Gaza hospital raidIsraeli troops discovered weapons and "terror infrastructure" during a raid at Al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip. No fighting occurred inside the hospital complex, and there was no friction with medical staff or patients. The senior military official stated that the evidence found indicated that Hamas terrorists used the hospital as a headquarters.

Source: CBCNews | Read more »