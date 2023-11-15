Iceland Braces for Imminent Volcanic Eruption as Tremors Cause Damage

Iceland is bracing for what could be a significant volcanic eruption, after thousands of recent tremors cracked roads, opened sinkholes and damaged buildings. A looming volcanic eruption in Iceland has already "ripped the whole landscape apart" in the small fishing town of Grindavik, said a nature photographer who has spent a lot of time there. Experts fear an eruption is imminent after thousands of earthquakes struck Grindavik in recent days, prompting the evacuation of roughly 3,800 people.

Much of the damage has been caused by a subterranean corridor of magma, or semi-molten rock, which has spread underneath the town itself from an origin point roughly 15 kilometres away

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BLOGTO: Restaurant Vendors Evicted from Toronto Lease ProgramRestaurant vendors participating in a City of Toronto program aimed at supporting small businesses have been evicted from their current lease. The program offered below-market rent to eligible start-up food entrepreneurs, but tenants were only given a two-year lease with the option to extend for one year. The vendors were chosen by a Tenant Selection Committee to occupy a food hall in North York.

Source: blogTO | Read more »

NATNEWSWATCH: Conservative Leader Poilievre Targets Seats in Northern OntarioConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre appears to be focusing on capturing seats in northern Ontario — a politically important region with a small number of ridings — as polling suggests the party's support continues to grow.

Source: natnewswatch | Read more »

VANCOUVERSUN: Metro Vancouver to Dry Out After Rain and Wind StormsMonday is forecast to be partly sunny, partly cloudy with a small chance of showers in the morning. Tonight, there’ll be a few clouds and foggy patches. It’ll also be getting chilly, with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 1 C.

Source: VancouverSun | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Royal Canadian Mint Unveils New King Design for Canadian CoinsThe Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins. The mint said a small amount of 2023-dated coins with the King are to circulate in early December.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

NATİONALPOST: The Importance of Surge Protectors for Electronic DevicesSurge protectors act as a first line of defence against power surges, protecting sensitive electronic devices from potential damage, data loss, or failure. They are not limited to thunderstorms and power spikes, but are helpful in various scenarios and cater to a wide range of users. Homeowners can significantly benefit from surge protectors to safeguard their valuable electronics.

Source: nationalpost | Read more »