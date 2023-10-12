I was almost arrested for my activism in Hong Kong. I fled to Vancouver for refuge.

I was born in Hong Kong in 1994, back when it was still a British colony. When I was three years old, Britain returned the region to China; the countries agreed that Hong Kong would govern itself and operate as China’s special administrative region for 50 years. And yet, over the past decade, Hong Kong’s independence has waned. In 2014, China started unrolling rules that declared only candidates nominated by Beijing’s central government could run in legislative and district council elections.
This meant our elections would be just for show—and it was unacceptable to me and many other Hong Kongers. I joined hundreds of thousands of demonstrators who held a mostly peaceful occupation in the streets. It gave me a sense of purpose: our protest was a meaningful way to make the government listen to the peopl
Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: vanmag_com | Read more »
Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »
Source: PGCitizen | Read more »
Source: PGCitizen | Read more »
Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »
Source: timescolonist | Read more »