Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsST. JOHN'S, N.L. — For the first time, the provincial court will sentence a Black offender with insight into how systemic racism and discrimination have impacted him and influenced his crimes.
At the sentencing hearing earlier this month for Brad Noray, defence lawyer Erin Breen presented the first Impact of Race and Culture Assessment (IRCA) report ever seen in Newfoundland and Labrador, and she and prosecutor Elaine Reid agreed it’s an important element for Provincial Court Chief Judge Robin Fowler to consider as he prepares to sentence Noray in the coming days.
Brad Noray, 43, attended provincial court for his sentencing hearing by video from prison Oct. 16. - Tara BradburyNoray, 43, is convicted of possessing cocaine for the purposing of trafficking, a charge laid after the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary executed a search of his St. John’s business, Sin City Clothing, in January 2019 and found 101 grams of cocaine in a fanny pack in a drawer, along with $2,219 in cash, digital scales and various electronic devices. headtopics.com
Reid submitted Noray’s criminal record, including several drug trafficking-related offences in Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador, mostly recently receiving a 21-month sentence in 2017 for dealing drugs from Dooley’s pool bar on Topsail Road. She also noted the courts’ serious approach to cocaine trafficking and the impact cocaine addiction in the community.
“Our position is the sentence, instead of being one of 42 months, actually becomes more appropriate in the range of 24 to 36 months,” she said. With credit for time Noray has spent on remand, she suggested a sentence around two years.IRCA looks a person's background headtopics.com