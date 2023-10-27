‘I love to help’: war victim turned disability advocate recognized for work with newcomers to Canada

Blinded as child growing up with war and later, as an adult studying abroad, being told it was no longer safe to return to his home country of Afghanistan, Alyas Omeed, 38, has experienced more tragedy in life than most.

Omeed was honoured by the County of Simcoe Thursday at the 11th Annual Newcomer Recognition Awards with the Community Champions award. Omeed says while living in Afghanistan, he worked as a human rights trainer with the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, speaking out about the rights of women, and minorities, people with disabilities.“I received death threats, but I didn’t really care about it because I wanted to pursue my activism.

“I love to help. I was not helped as much when I was when I was very young,” he says. “I had a really challenging life as a person with a disability, but now when I can help, when I am in a position to support, I say why not.” headtopics.com

He says it can be challenging for newcomers to adjust to their new community and know the available resources. As a mentor, he helps refugees navigate residency applications and helps them find jobs or educational opportunities.

Since moving to Barrie in August of 2022 with his wife and two children, Omeed has been an active member of the Barrie Persian Associate, helping newcomers adjust to Canada.“I always teach my kids to be human. No religion, nothing should limit you or restrict you. You should be helping each other, and you should help people,” he says. headtopics.com

“I always say that I am not only a Canadian but a proud Canadian. So, I am a really proud Canadian; I love Canada. I know I was not born in this country, but I feel like I was born in this country.”

Read more:

GlobalCalgary »

Live news: Canadian dollar drops after Bank of Canada holds rates — what it means for youThe latest business news as it happens Read more ⮕

Canada 'providing support' to 7 Canadian families following deaths in Israel-Gaza conflictThe federal government says it is 'providing support to seven Canadian families' in connection with confirmed deaths in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Read more ⮕

Canada facing 'stagflation' risk: former Bank of Canada officialAs the Bank of Canada hints that interest rates may stay at five per cent for some time, a former deputy governor at the central bank says the country’s economy now risks 'stagflation.' Read more ⮕

Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisisThere are many heartbreaking tales behind the record number of Canadians using food banks as they struggle with high inflation and mounting housing costs, says a Vancouver food bank executive Read more ⮕

Canadian Finals Rodeo coming back to Edmonton in 2024 | Watch News Videos OnlineSix years after it rode out of Edmonton, the rodeo is coming back to town. The Canadian Finals Rodeo was a staple in Edmonton for more than four decades and it's only fitting that it will be returning for the 50th anniversary. Jasmine King has the details. Read more ⮕

More people using Canadian food banks in 2023 than ever beforeFood Banks Canada says its annual survey shows that nearly two million people used a food bank in March 2023. That is the highest number of people using food banks since the group began collecting data in 1989. Read more ⮕