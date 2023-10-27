‘I love to help’: war victim turned disability advocate recognized for work with newcomers to Canada

Blinded as child growing up with war and later, as an adult studying abroad, being told it was no longer safe to return to his home country of Afghanistan, Alyas Omeed, 38, has experienced more tragedy in life than most.
Omeed was honoured by the County of Simcoe Thursday at the 11th Annual Newcomer Recognition Awards with the Community Champions award. Omeed says while living in Afghanistan, he worked as a human rights trainer with the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, speaking out about the rights of women, and minorities, people with disabilities.“I received death threats, but I didn’t really care about it because I wanted to pursue my activism.
"I love to help. I was not helped as much when I was when I was very young," he says. "I had a really challenging life as a person with a disability, but now when I can help, when I am in a position to support, I say why not."
He says it can be challenging for newcomers to adjust to their new community and know the available resources. As a mentor, he helps refugees navigate residency applications and helps them find jobs or educational opportunities.
Since moving to Barrie in August of 2022 with his wife and two children, Omeed has been an active member of the Barrie Persian Associate, helping newcomers adjust to Canada."I always teach my kids to be human. No religion, nothing should limit you or restrict you. You should be helping each other, and you should help people," he says.
“I always say that I am not only a Canadian but a proud Canadian. So, I am a really proud Canadian; I love Canada. I know I was not born in this country, but I feel like I was born in this country.”