‘I feel disgusted’: Fake Apple AirPods scam hits P.E.I.

Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWireCHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Some P.E.I. buyers are speaking out about their experiences of falling for counterfeit Apple AirPods on Facebook Marketplace.

Shazib recalled the seller explaining these were unwanted gifts and they were selling them at a lower price – $150 each set.Comparing this price to Apple Canada's official website, where a set of second-generation AirPods Pro costs $329 plus tax, Shazib decided to meet up with the seller at the Royalty Crossing mall and buy one pair.

Later, he decided to meet the seller again and purchase another set for a family member back home in Bangladesh when he noticed both sets had the same serial number, M9Q6X463V3. “I feel disgusted,” the Cornwall resident told SaltWire Oct. 23. “I’m from a country where people do scam, but here, I’ve never experienced this type of situation before. Here, you don’t really need to check the product if it’s fake or genuine. I trust people.” headtopics.com

In the past, it was relatively easy to tell the fake from the genuine ones based on their appearance and packaging. But that's no longer the case, Campbell-Johnston said.He said counterfeit AirPods, which can be made for just a few dozen dollars, are being marketed as genuine on Facebook Marketplace, complete with the Apple logo on the packaging. These fakes are often sold for around $150, significantly below the actual retail price.

“The serial number … back a few years ago – it was a good way to check. But now the people making them know how to how to get the serial number to check out. So serial number, I wouldn't rely on.” “If I open the wrap, they wouldn't take it back. They just told me, ‘You can't open the wrap. You can check the serial number.’”Jesse Campbell-Johnston, a cell phone technician at Charlottetown's Mobile Klinik, says distinguishing real AirPods from counterfeit ones is quite challenging, even for someone with his technical expertise. headtopics.com

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

‘I feel disgusted’: Fake Apple AirPods scam hits P.E.I.Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

80 Fascinating Things From The Past That Survived For Future Generations To Explore (New Pics)The subject of history is an inexhaustible source of interesting facts, but the ‘Ancient Explorers’ Facebook page can help you cover at least a fraction of the material it contains. Read more ⮕

Mastercard and MoonPay partner to explore Web3 tools, drive innovationMastercard has announced a new partnership with crypto payment provider MoonPay to explore Web3 tools, drive innovation, and strengthen consumer connections. Read more ⮕

Toronto looks to explore Calgary’s experience with office conversionsToronto's Planning and Housing Committee has now endorsed a motion directing staff to look into what it will take to convert offices to housing units. Read more ⮕

Top cycling teams explore creating new competitive league -sourcesA number of major European cycling teams have been exploring plans to create a new competitive league in a move that could reshape the sport's landscape and ... Read more ⮕

Top cycling teams explore creating new competitive league -sourcesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕