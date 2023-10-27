‘I feel disgusted’: Fake Apple AirPods scam hits P.E.I.

Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWireCHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Some P.E.I. buyers are speaking out about their experiences of falling for counterfeit Apple AirPods on Facebook Marketplace.
Shazib recalled the seller explaining these were unwanted gifts and they were selling them at a lower price – $150 each set.Comparing this price to Apple Canada's official website, where a set of second-generation AirPods Pro costs $329 plus tax, Shazib decided to meet up with the seller at the Royalty Crossing mall and buy one pair.
Later, he decided to meet the seller again and purchase another set for a family member back home in Bangladesh when he noticed both sets had the same serial number, M9Q6X463V3. "I feel disgusted," the Cornwall resident told SaltWire Oct. 23. "I'm from a country where people do scam, but here, I've never experienced this type of situation before. Here, you don't really need to check the product if it's fake or genuine. I trust people."
In the past, it was relatively easy to tell the fake from the genuine ones based on their appearance and packaging. But that's no longer the case, Campbell-Johnston said.He said counterfeit AirPods, which can be made for just a few dozen dollars, are being marketed as genuine on Facebook Marketplace, complete with the Apple logo on the packaging. These fakes are often sold for around $150, significantly below the actual retail price.
"The serial number … back a few years ago – it was a good way to check. But now the people making them know how to how to get the serial number to check out. So serial number, I wouldn't rely on." "If I open the wrap, they wouldn't take it back. They just told me, 'You can't open the wrap. You can check the serial number.'"Jesse Campbell-Johnston, a cell phone technician at Charlottetown's Mobile Klinik, says distinguishing real AirPods from counterfeit ones is quite challenging, even for someone with his technical expertise.