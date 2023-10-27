‘I feel disgusted’: Fake Apple AirPods scam hits P.E.I.

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Some P.E.I. buyers are speaking out about their experiences of falling for counterfeit Apple AirPods on Facebook Marketplace.

Shazib recalled the seller explaining these were unwanted gifts and they were selling them at a lower price – $150 each set. He double-checked the product's serial number printed on the box, which matched a genuine Apple product with warranty coverage.

Each set of Apple AirPods is supposed to have its own unique serial number. That’s when Shazib knew he had been scammed. Charlottetown's Mobile Klinik offers these pairs of generic Bluetooth earbuds, priced at $35. These earbuds are similar to Apple AirPods Pro but don’t have the Apple logo on the box. Jesse Campbell-Johnston says staff always tell customers interested in purchasing these earbuds that they are not Apple products. headtopics.com

Campbell-Johnston has heard of instances where multiple fake AirPods share the same serial number, and he suspects the companies producing these counterfeits may have obtained a legitimate Apple AirPods product and duplicated its serial number on many fake ones.

Shazib said when he met with the seller the first time, he wanted to test the earbuds further before making a purchase, beyond just checking the serial number. However, the seller refused to allow him to open the box by tearing the pull tab on the wrapping. headtopics.com

After discovering that Shazib's pair was fake, Jama checked his set. He said to his surprise, they had the same serial number despite purchasing from different sellers. Both of the counterfeit AirPods Pro have boxes displaying the exact same serial number, M9Q6X463V3. Each authentic set of Apple AirPods should have its distinct and unique serial number. – Thinh Nguyen/SaltWireCampbell-Johnston said those considering purchasing AirPods off Facebook Marketplace should take a look at the seller's profile to see if they have multiple listings for AirPods.

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

Meta, IBM earnings, Apple raises price of Apple TV+: Yahoo Finance LiveIt’s another big day of tech earnings, with Meta (META) and IBM (IBM) both reporting quarterly results. Apple (AAPL) announced it is raising the price of its... Read more ⮕

80 Fascinating Things From The Past That Survived For Future Generations To Explore (New Pics)The subject of history is an inexhaustible source of interesting facts, but the ‘Ancient Explorers’ Facebook page can help you cover at least a fraction of the material it contains. Read more ⮕

Mastercard and MoonPay partner to explore Web3 tools, drive innovationMastercard has announced a new partnership with crypto payment provider MoonPay to explore Web3 tools, drive innovation, and strengthen consumer connections. Read more ⮕

Toronto looks to explore Calgary’s experience with office conversionsToronto's Planning and Housing Committee has now endorsed a motion directing staff to look into what it will take to convert offices to housing units. Read more ⮕

Top cycling teams explore creating new competitive league -sourcesA number of major European cycling teams have been exploring plans to create a new competitive league in a move that could reshape the sport's landscape and ... Read more ⮕

Top cycling teams explore creating new competitive league -sourcesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕