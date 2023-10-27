‘I feel disgusted’: Fake Apple AirPods scam hits P.E.I.

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Some P.E.I. buyers are speaking out about their experiences of falling for counterfeit Apple AirPods on Facebook Marketplace.
Shazib recalled the seller explaining these were unwanted gifts and they were selling them at a lower price – $150 each set. He double-checked the product's serial number printed on the box, which matched a genuine Apple product with warranty coverage.
Each set of Apple AirPods is supposed to have its own unique serial number. That’s when Shazib knew he had been scammed. Charlottetown's Mobile Klinik offers these pairs of generic Bluetooth earbuds, priced at $35. These earbuds are similar to Apple AirPods Pro but don’t have the Apple logo on the box. Jesse Campbell-Johnston says staff always tell customers interested in purchasing these earbuds that they are not Apple products. headtopics.com
Campbell-Johnston has heard of instances where multiple fake AirPods share the same serial number, and he suspects the companies producing these counterfeits may have obtained a legitimate Apple AirPods product and duplicated its serial number on many fake ones.
Shazib said when he met with the seller the first time, he wanted to test the earbuds further before making a purchase, beyond just checking the serial number. However, the seller refused to allow him to open the box by tearing the pull tab on the wrapping. headtopics.com
After discovering that Shazib's pair was fake, Jama checked his set. He said to his surprise, they had the same serial number despite purchasing from different sellers. Both of the counterfeit AirPods Pro have boxes displaying the exact same serial number, M9Q6X463V3. Each authentic set of Apple AirPods should have its distinct and unique serial number. – Thinh Nguyen/SaltWireCampbell-Johnston said those considering purchasing AirPods off Facebook Marketplace should take a look at the seller's profile to see if they have multiple listings for AirPods.