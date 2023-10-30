I Explore Unique, Deserted Places, And Here Are 22 Of The Most Eerie Ones

In Rváčov, Czech Republic, you can't miss the eerie sight at the village's end. An enormous tree adorned with countless dolls grabs your attention, followed by a house surrounded by hundreds of aging, dusty toys. This unsettling scene lingers in your memory, leaving you pondering who curates such an unusual collection. The mastermind behind this kingdom of creepiness is Lubomír Votava, a former bodyguard and adviser to a Czech right-wing politician.
