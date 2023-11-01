‘I consider her a fighter’: Supreme Court pick Mary Moreau hailed as a voice for minority rights

is to answer questions from a Parliamentary committee, and she has declined to make any public comments before then. (Mandatory retirement is at age 75.) The hearing’s purpose is to add transparency by introducing the nominee to the public. It remains up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who, to confirm her appointment, which would put women into the court’s majority for the first time since it was established in 1875.

He recalls a young Justice Moreau organizing a bus trip for criminal lawyers to Banff, where the province’s law society was meeting, to agitate for greater legal-aid Retired lawyer Richard Rand, who was her senior partner from the time she was a year and a half into her career until she joined the bench, stressed her willingness to keep an open mind.

“It was a very brave ruling in a case that was highly politicized,” Mr. Beresh said. He called her a “firebrand” and “fearless in her defence of principles.” Of her nomination he said: “She’s going to add some real pizzazz to that sleepy court. I think she’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

One of his five children, Joseph – Justice Moreau’s father – was sent off to Edmonton at age 12 to receive a classical education at a Jesuit school, which stressed the importance of being leaders. He became an orthopedic surgeon, professor and school trustee, and pushed for educational and other opportunities for francophones. In recognition, the local Catholic board named a middle school after him – École Joseph-Moreau.

