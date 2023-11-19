Husband and Wife's Different Perspectives on Household Responsibilities

Dear Ellie: I “don’t get it,” says my wife. She must be correct, because I truly don’t understand what she means. We’ve been married for 12 years, now both mid-40s, with three children — a boy, 11, a girl, eight, and another boy, six. My wife insists that I have no idea that the house and the kids’ schedules all rely on her efforts. But she doesn’t acknowledge the realities of “our” life. She does good work in the community, for which I respect her.
I have a full-time job in a competitive business, and work 10 hours daily, sometimes adding two hours at home. Unfortunately, I often miss a family-time dinner, but then I try to have the kids join me at the table and encourage each to describe their day. Whenever possible, weekends are my “family time.” The kids and I hike, ride bikes, play street hockey, etc. During these weekends, my wife maintains her community efforts, helping out at a food bank in our area, plus collecting and distributing clothing for the homeless. I believe we’re both equally busy for good reason
